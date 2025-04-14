Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 23,391 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 688,600.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.13 on Monday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

