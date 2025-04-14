Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.