Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $325.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.85 million.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 14,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $33,831.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,915,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,933.04. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srini Koushik sold 73,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $138,327.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,663.18. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,662 shares of company stock worth $2,418,792 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.