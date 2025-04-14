Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lear by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

