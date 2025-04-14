Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $58.15 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

