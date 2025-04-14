Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,975 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stagwell worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 370.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Stagwell stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

