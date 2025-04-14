Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,386 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $52.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.63. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $6.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

