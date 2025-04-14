Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,316 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,101.38. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

