Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 26,833 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

