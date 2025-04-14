Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,211 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Fortive by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

