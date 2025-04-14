Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,063.50. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.69. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

