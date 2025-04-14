Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 76,828 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,828 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,923,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $14,268,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,281,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 162,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. TD Cowen began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

CNX Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE CNX opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.