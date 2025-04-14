Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $33.31 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

