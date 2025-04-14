Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Graco by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

GGG opened at $79.69 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

