Fmr LLC Acquires 138,853 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,853 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.55% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $133,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $93.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,965.21. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $698,398.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,902,774.48. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

