Fmr LLC Acquires 243,258 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,258 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $148,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,823,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 522,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sanmina by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 663,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

