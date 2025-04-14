Fmr LLC Acquires 2,750,166 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750,166 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.84% of First Advantage worth $156,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Advantage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,485,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,695,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,584,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,534 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

