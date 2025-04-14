Fmr LLC Acquires 386,538 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.11% of Universal Logistics worth $134,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $684.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

