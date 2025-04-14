Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249,845 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Cogent Biosciences worth $129,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.26 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $485.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

