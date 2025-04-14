Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 527,206 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $134,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $56.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

