Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 393.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $152,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after acquiring an additional 949,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,426,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,264,000 after buying an additional 83,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

HASI opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

