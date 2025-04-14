Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $141,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $189.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

