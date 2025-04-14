Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 881,271 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $132,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tidewater by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $35.30 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

