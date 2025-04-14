Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $145,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWP opened at $112.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.