Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553,481 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Orla Mining worth $133,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $11,944,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $9,668,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $3,186,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 262.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 205,911 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $10.62 on Monday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

