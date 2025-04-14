Fmr LLC Has $131.10 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,578,111 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,841,896 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $131,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.