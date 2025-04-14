Fmr LLC Has $132.05 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,325 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.46% of Darling Ingredients worth $132,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

