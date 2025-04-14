Fmr LLC Has $132.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 118.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.65% of Cavco Industries worth $132,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $469.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.45 and its 200-day moving average is $479.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $407,882.13. The trade was a 53.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,741.20. This represents a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

