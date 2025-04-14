Fmr LLC Has $144.66 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,910,490 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.66% of Douglas Emmett worth $144,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

