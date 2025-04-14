Fmr LLC Has $145.14 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.21% of Nordson worth $145,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Nordson by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $185.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.35. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

