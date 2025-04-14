Fmr LLC Has $150.93 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 478.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $150,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 424,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WBD opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

