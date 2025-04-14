Fmr LLC Has $151.90 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,675 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Zimmer Biomet worth $151,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $127.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

