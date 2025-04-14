Fmr LLC Has $152.73 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510,937 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.79% of Citizens Financial Group worth $152,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

