Fmr LLC Has $155.84 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,019 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.82% of AerCap worth $155,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AerCap alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.