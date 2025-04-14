Fmr LLC Has $159.68 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.47% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $159,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 105,334 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,497.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.