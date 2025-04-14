Fmr LLC Has $160.16 Million Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,879,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Ero Copper worth $160,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 23.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 64.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERO. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

