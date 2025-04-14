Fmr LLC Has $162.14 Million Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,316 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Pathward Financial worth $162,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pathward Financial Price Performance
Shares of CASH stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $86.00.
Pathward Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
