Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 845,031 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $151,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,351,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mueller Industries by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 316,095 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mueller Industries by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,697 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $19,376,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $74.24 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $96.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

