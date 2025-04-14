Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.14% of BRP worth $153,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BRP by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.71.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.21%.

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.