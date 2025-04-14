Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475,087 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $163,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 423,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

