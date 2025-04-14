Fmr LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $133,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 467.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,573,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $229.77. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

