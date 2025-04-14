Fmr LLC Purchases 38,177 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $145,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $93.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.