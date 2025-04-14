Fmr LLC Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,036 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.52% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $138,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,642,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,246,000 after acquiring an additional 469,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.