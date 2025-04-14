Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,668 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $156,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

