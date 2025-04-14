Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $144,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.0536 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.