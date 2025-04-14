Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,446,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,531 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Energizer worth $155,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Energizer alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Energizer Trading Up 0.4 %

ENR opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.