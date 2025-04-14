Fmr LLC Sells 1,058,934 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058,934 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.78% of Mohawk Industries worth $133,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,171,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,793,000 after buying an additional 354,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after buying an additional 313,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 179,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

