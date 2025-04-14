Fmr LLC Sells 1,418,171 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418,171 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $139,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,989,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,529,000 after acquiring an additional 260,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.