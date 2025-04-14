Fmr LLC Sells 143,563 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,563 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $135,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Woodward alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,220,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $167.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.03.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,109.72. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.