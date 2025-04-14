Fmr LLC Sells 1,538,203 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,203 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $137,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

BILL stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,151.70, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

